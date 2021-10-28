Joseph W. Gorder Sells 26,750 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Valero Energy stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

