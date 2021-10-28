JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 440,086 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 440,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $5,135,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,750,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.75. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

