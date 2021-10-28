JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Clariant (AEX:CLN) a CHF 18.80 Price Target

Clariant (AEX:CLN) has been given a CHF 18.80 price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 20.50 target price on Clariant in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 19.50 price target on Clariant in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Clariant has a 12 month low of CHF 18.27 and a 12 month high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

