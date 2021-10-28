JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of AeroVironment worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 264,945 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after purchasing an additional 265,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $89.93 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,997.67 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $5,344,223. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.