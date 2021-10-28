JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 103

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 95 ($1.24).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 100.50 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 38.33 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 102.70 ($1.34).

In other news, insider Peter Lynas purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £51,600 ($67,415.73). Also, insider Jane Ann Lodge acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £13,050 ($17,049.91). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,900.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.