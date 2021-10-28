JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REMYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rémy Cointreau from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $21.44 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rémy Cointreau’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

