JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $185.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

