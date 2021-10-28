JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 114,216 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 286.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 525.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 178,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after acquiring an additional 170,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBNC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

