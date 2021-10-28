JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,433 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $58.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.