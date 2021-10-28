JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 55,133 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.48% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 356.5% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $878,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRPB opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

