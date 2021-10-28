JT Stratford LLC Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

