JT Stratford LLC Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.48.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $206.91 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

