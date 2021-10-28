Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 696.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

