Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Issues Earnings Results

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ KRNY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 328,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kearny Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Kearny Financial worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

