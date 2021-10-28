KeeperDAO Price Hits $247.31 on Major Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $152.75 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $247.31 or 0.00404096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.82 or 0.00208848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00099562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

