Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.13.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT stock opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 65.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 103,485 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $608,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.