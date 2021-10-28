Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $196.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day moving average is $180.69.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

