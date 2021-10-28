Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $452.34 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $304.18 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

