Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,047,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 234,931 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Ardelyx worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 111,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240,628 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen set a $7.70 price target on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

