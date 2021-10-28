Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cowen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cowen by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

COWN stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

