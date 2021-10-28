Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 883 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $203.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.84. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

