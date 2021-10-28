Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €106.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.22 ($134.38).

Get Puma alerts:

PUM stock opened at €106.15 ($124.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61. Puma has a 12 month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 12 month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €97.95.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.