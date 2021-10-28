Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Position Raised by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Keros Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.7% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Keros Therapeutics worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KROS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1,191.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 39,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KROS stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $40.88. 28 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,449. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $954.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $156,095.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,297. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

