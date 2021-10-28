KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amplitude’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Amplitude stock opened at $70.52 on Monday. Amplitude has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $73.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

