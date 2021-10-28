KeyCorp Boosts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $23.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of MGY opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

