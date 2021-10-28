KeyCorp Weighs in on Mistras Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mistras Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mistras Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $177.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.90 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MG. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

MG opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $271.07 million, a PE ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,092.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 159,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 452,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 262,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.