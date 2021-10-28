KeyCorp Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. Loop Capital started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.33.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$69.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$22.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$67.77 and a one year high of C$87.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

