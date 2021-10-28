KeyCorp Weighs in on Team, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Team in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Team’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:TISI opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Team has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.20 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 417.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 88,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 27.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 65,081 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Team in the second quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Team by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 203,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 48,863 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

