Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Sold by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 697,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KZR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of KZR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,990. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $379.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.