Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Jeffrey P. Melucci Sells 10,528 Shares of Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

