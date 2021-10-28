Kingdom Game 4.0 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $407,699.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $295,460.75 and $407,699.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00069605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00094986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,082.04 or 0.99804372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,196.23 or 0.06856393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.