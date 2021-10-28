Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $279,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $737.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

