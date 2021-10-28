Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. Kion Group has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $28.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Kion Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

