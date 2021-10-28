KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $350.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $389.00 and last traded at $363.02, with a volume of 18461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.57.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.05.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,020,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in KLA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average of $327.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

