Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 95.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 138.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

NYSE:KNX opened at $54.72 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

