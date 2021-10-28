Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.67

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.67 and last traded at $55.48, with a volume of 2403603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

