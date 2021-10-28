Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Earnings Results

Knowles (NYSE:KN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Knowles updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.450 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,238. Knowles has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

