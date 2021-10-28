KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.24% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $394,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,413,000.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $104.94.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.