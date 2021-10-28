Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $155,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KTOS opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4,557.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 163,029 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

