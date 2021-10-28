Kristine R. Garrett Sells 10,740 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after buying an additional 956,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,181,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

