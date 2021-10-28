Kristine R. Garrett Sells 10,740 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after buying an additional 956,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,181,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
