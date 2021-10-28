Kusama Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $374.72 or 0.00615292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $143.69 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00094598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,073.27 or 1.00283021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.26 or 0.06747458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002552 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

