KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 44.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in KVH Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KVH Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in KVH Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $66,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $108,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

KVHI stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

