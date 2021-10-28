Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.35 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $2.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY21 guidance to $26.00-28.00 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $26.000-$28.000 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.23. 1,010,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,595. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $192.79 and a one year high of $309.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

