Laureen Cook Sells 5,000 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Laureen Cook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. On average, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.