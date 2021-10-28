Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 24,518 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 166.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLVS opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

