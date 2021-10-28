Legal & General Group Plc Buys Shares of 29,843 Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSFE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PSFE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.