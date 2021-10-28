Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 373,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 899,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 33,986 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $11,901,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 639,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 205,363 shares during the period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

