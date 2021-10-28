Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 98.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Jamf were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

