Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in XPEL were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in XPEL by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $73.31 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 2.33.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,818,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $760,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,724,798.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,332,705. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.