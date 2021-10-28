Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 287.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 540,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 333,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.24 and a beta of 1.49. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $346,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,680,509. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

